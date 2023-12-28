32,275 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Bought by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 32,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $3,212,000. Barton Investment Management raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 10.5% during the third quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 1,556,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after acquiring an additional 147,728 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at about $4,380,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 1,275.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OWL shares. Oppenheimer cut Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.48.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OWL stock opened at $15.18 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.41 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.11%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

