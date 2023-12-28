394 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Purchased by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,466,000 after buying an additional 1,032,843 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,309,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,675,000 after buying an additional 137,223 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,778,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,492,000 after buying an additional 148,825 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,424,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,227,000 after buying an additional 346,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,190,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,040,000 after buying an additional 35,731 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $99.05 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $80.32 and a 1-year high of $99.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.70 and a 200-day moving average of $92.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
