4,373 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of RTX by 15.4% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in RTX by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $84.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $121.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.10.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

