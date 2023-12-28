4,877 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGOV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
SGOV opened at $100.20 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.43 and a 200-day moving average of $100.44.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
