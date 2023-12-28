4,877 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGOV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SGOV opened at $100.20 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.43 and a 200-day moving average of $100.44.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.