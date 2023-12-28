51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of COE stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of -0.51. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group
About 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
