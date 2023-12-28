5,836 Shares in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,296,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after buying an additional 30,340 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,668,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,196,000 after buying an additional 132,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,109,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on NUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $38,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,232.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $272,272.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,138. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $38,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,232.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,400 shares of company stock valued at $383,732. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 0.1 %

NUS opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $950.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.43. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.09 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 132.20%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.