7,264 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Acquired by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after buying an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,389,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,097,379,000 after buying an additional 771,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ares Management by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,714,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,938,000 after buying an additional 786,862 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,188,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $307,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,068,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,671,000 after purchasing an additional 66,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARES. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Ares Management Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ARES stock opened at $119.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.52. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $66.13 and a 1 year high of $119.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,762,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,690,846. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,762,895 shares in the company, valued at $573,690,846. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 21,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $2,183,763.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,376 shares of company stock worth $25,910,510. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

