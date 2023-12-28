8,047 Shares in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,047 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTMI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TTM Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 273,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 157,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

TTM Technologies stock opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $572.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

About TTM Technologies

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

