A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.38.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $82.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.93 and a 200-day moving average of $72.14. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $82.40.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $584,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,224,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,140.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139,027 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 180.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,626 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $58,846,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,074,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,283,000 after purchasing an additional 696,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 395.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,929,000 after buying an additional 472,516 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

