AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Lifted by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $154.91 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.69 and a 200-day moving average of $144.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $273.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 169.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

