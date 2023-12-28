ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Purchased by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $15.49 on Thursday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.13 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $76,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $76,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 58,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $881,478.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,212.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 436,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,394,462. 13.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

