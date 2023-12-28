ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEYGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

AEY opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.57. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 103.61%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 54.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

