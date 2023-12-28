ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
AEY opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.57. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 103.61%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
