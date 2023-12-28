ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

AEY opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.57. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 103.61%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 54.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

