Advisory Alpha LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $376.56 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $314.97 and a 12 month high of $376.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.93.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

