Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 5,059 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PZA. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 38.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.05. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $24.26.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.