Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $382.18 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00148674 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00045639 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00027178 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 242% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00016234 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000141 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

