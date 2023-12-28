Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,389,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after buying an additional 1,639,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,284,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,009,000 after buying an additional 906,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on APD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.42.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $275.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.90. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.63 and a 12 month high of $320.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

