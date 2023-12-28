Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AIRT stock opened at $16.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68. Air T has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 49.62% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Air T in the 2nd quarter valued at $692,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Air T by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air T by 20.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

