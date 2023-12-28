Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of AIRT stock opened at $16.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68. Air T has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.87.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 49.62% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter.
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
