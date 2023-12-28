ALEX Lab (ALEX) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.51 Million

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, ALEX Lab has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ALEX Lab has a total market capitalization of $140.42 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALEX Lab token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ALEX Lab Profile

ALEX Lab’s launch date was January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc. The official message board for ALEX Lab is medium.com/alexgobtc. The official website for ALEX Lab is alexgo.io.

Buying and Selling ALEX Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.36909423 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $5,049,070.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

