AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE AFB opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $11.46.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

