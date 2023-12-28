AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE AFB opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $11.46.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- What to expect from the Q1 earnings reporting cycle
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Will DoubleVerify form handle to offer early buy opportunity?
- How to Invest in Esports
- If Ray Dalio took profits here, then this stock needs to catch up
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.