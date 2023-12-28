Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $26.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $736.17 million, a PE ratio of -82.81 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $180.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In related news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,337,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,569,902.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 288.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,752,000 after buying an additional 217,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 16.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 53.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 29,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 24.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,005,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,017,000 after buying an additional 198,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 22.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Further Reading

