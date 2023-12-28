Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 241.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 29,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in Alphabet by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 19,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $141.44 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $143.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,368 shares of company stock valued at $15,533,839 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.