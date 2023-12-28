Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,927,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,056,478,000 after buying an additional 1,230,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,217,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,846,230,000 after purchasing an additional 882,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,432,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.0 %

Alphabet stock opened at $141.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $143.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,368 shares of company stock worth $15,533,839. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

