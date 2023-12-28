Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 306.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,683 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $40.19 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.97.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

