Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Shares Gap Up to $14.28

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.28, but opened at $14.67. Ambrx Biopharma shares last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 18,868 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambrx Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Ambrx Biopharma Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81.

In other Ambrx Biopharma news, CFO Sonja Nelson sold 12,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $125,479.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 1,307,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $9,138,103.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,231,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,504,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sonja Nelson sold 12,778 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $125,479.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,375.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambrx Biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

