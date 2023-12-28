American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the period. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

