Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Boosted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 267.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,669 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,499,000 after buying an additional 200,496 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $51,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $4,432,000. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.2 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $199.35 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.13. The company has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

