Analysts Set ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) PT at $33.00

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MT

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

NYSE:MT opened at $28.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.89. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $32.49.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 10.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.