Analysts Set First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Target Price at C$17.80

Shares of First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCR.UN. BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of First Capital Realty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Desjardins set a C$18.59 price objective on shares of First Capital Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Capital Realty

First Capital Realty Trading Up 0.3 %

About First Capital Realty

TSE FCR.UN opened at C$15.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02, a P/E/G ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87. First Capital Realty has a 12 month low of C$12.37 and a 12 month high of C$18.65.

(Get Free Report

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.