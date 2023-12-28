Analysts Set Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) PT at $25.67

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of LNC opened at $27.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($1.53). Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 368.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1,197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3,930.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

