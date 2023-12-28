Analysts Set Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Target Price at $55.41

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.41.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV opened at $45.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $52.47.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,170,000 after buying an additional 170,088 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 37.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 52.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 34,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

