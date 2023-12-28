Analysts Set Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target at $56.50

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE:WAL opened at $67.13 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $81.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.59 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.50%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,022,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,724,000 after purchasing an additional 74,824 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,829,000 after purchasing an additional 402,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,315,000 after purchasing an additional 601,129 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after purchasing an additional 880,430 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,855 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

