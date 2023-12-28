ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Sees Large Volume Increase

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 275,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 506,900 shares.The stock last traded at $359.95 and had previously closed at $357.98.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.07.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

