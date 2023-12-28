Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $164.73

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $164.73 and last traded at $164.47, with a volume of 245517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

