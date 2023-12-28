Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.58 and last traded at $22.10. 555,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,939,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

AAOI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $800.36 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.01.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 28.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 42,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $957,821.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,748.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 103,199 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 318,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

