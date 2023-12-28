Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $72.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $95.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.84.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

