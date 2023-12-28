Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $403,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $776,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $1,008,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at $404,493,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,101.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,326 shares of company stock worth $50,130,713 over the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.1 %

ANET opened at $237.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $240.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.75.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

