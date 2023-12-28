ARK Investment Management LLC Has $86.14 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,180 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $86,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 687,418 shares of company stock valued at $230,004,282. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on META. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $357.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $327.93 and its 200 day moving average is $309.66. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $115.51 and a one year high of $359.00. The firm has a market cap of $919.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.