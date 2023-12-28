ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 528 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 35.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,980,000 after purchasing an additional 883,239 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at about $18,635,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,328,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 33.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,014,000 after purchasing an additional 368,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at about $20,658,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

NYSE:CRS opened at $72.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.68. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.66. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $74.06.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.15 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.00%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $251,798.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,459 shares in the company, valued at $429,006.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRS. StockNews.com began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

