ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,713 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 7,425 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of InMode worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,513 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $203,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762,511 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after acquiring an additional 598,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $68,427,000 after acquiring an additional 840,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in InMode by 199.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,736,843 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $64,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in InMode by 4.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,503,439 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,050,000 after purchasing an additional 60,014 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

InMode Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of InMode stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $31.56. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. InMode had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $123.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Stories

