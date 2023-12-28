ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $110.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. ARM traded as high as 74.00 and last traded at 72.34, with a volume of 1331698 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 72.29.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 63.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

ARM Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,965,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,896,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,092,000. Finally, Intel Corp bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,965,000.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 59.56.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.26 by 0.10. The firm had revenue of 806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 739.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

