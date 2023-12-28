Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTW. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

