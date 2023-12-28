ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.41

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 868007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth $1,046,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 87,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 54,526 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

