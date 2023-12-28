ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASMIY shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of ASM International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th.

ASM International stock opened at $528.75 on Monday. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $246.97 and a fifty-two week high of $536.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $477.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.73.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $677.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASM International will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, silicon carbide, vertical furnace systems, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition and diffusion products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

