Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Gap Up to $36.82

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.82, but opened at $37.94. Atlanticus shares last traded at $37.94, with a volume of 236 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATLC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Atlanticus from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Atlanticus Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average of $34.46. The company has a market capitalization of $564.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Atlanticus had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $294.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.89 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanticus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Atlanticus by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. 13.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

