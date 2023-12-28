AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 273,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

T opened at $16.60 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $118.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

