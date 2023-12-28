AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 390.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at $31,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 305.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $189.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $198.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 100.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Colliers Securities upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.19.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

