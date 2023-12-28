Avior Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 822.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 105,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 89,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter.

BSMS opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $23.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0546 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

