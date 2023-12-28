Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 355 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 41,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.89.

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $212.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.57 and a 1-year high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

