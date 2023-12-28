Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,027 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 10,597.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MHO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 700,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,209,000 after purchasing an additional 481,461 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $26,909,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,569,000 after acquiring an additional 276,730 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $16,311,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,485,000 after acquiring an additional 246,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

M/I Homes Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $138.11 on Thursday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.86 and a 52-week high of $139.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.32 and a 200 day moving average of $94.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 6.38.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.55. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.