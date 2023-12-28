Avior Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000.

LMBS opened at $48.35 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $48.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

